Livingston 2-0 Celtic: Gary Holt tips Lyndon Dykes for international call up

Lyndon Dykes has scored five goals for Livingston this season

Livingston manager Gary Holt believes Lyndon Dykes has all the talent to play international football.

Livingston claimed their first ever win over Celtic with a 2-0 win in the Scottish Premiership.

Australian Dykes, who is eligible for Scotland, scored the second goal against the Scottish champions to take his tally for the season to five.

When asked if Dykes was ready for the step up, Holt replied: "Definitely. You saw that today.

"Every game he has been exceptional for us. He wants to learn and work hard for his team-mates. He is a Livingston type of player. He's said it himself.

"He's learning the game with us because he's the focal point for our team and that's not something he's used to greatly. He was brilliant. He gets fired in."

'I would probably choose Australia'

Dykes was born and raised in Australia and moved to Scotland in 2016 when he joined Queen of the South.

Although the striker would not qualify for Scotland through the naturalised citizenship route, he could be called up through both of his Scottish parents.

"It's a hard one," said the Livingston goalscorer when asked if he'd prefer to play for Scotland or Australia.

"I think if I had both of them on the table, I would probably choose Australia. I grew up in Australia but it would be hard.

"If Scotland came and Australia didn't come then I would love to play for Scotland as well. My parents are Scottish and I think I could do a job for them as well.

"I see they called up [Lawrence] Shankland. I think he deserved it. He's a good player and has scored a lot of goals. So I hope he does well and maybe he and I may be partnering up one day."

Reflecting on his side's win over Celtic, Holt added: "I'm over the moon. Today we executed in the right areas in the final third really well.

"We were better against 11 men - I really did think that. When they went down to 10 men, we got a wee bit disjointed, but at half-time, I told them to be patient but not slow, and it certainly bore fruit."