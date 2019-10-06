Mark Stafford: Linfield defender wins NIFWA Player of the Month award

Mark Stafford scored in Linfield's 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers

Linfield's Mark Stafford has been named September's NIFWA Player of the Month.

The centre-back helped the Blues to six wins in an undefeated September, defeating Cliftonville, East Belfast, Glentoran, Ballinamallard United, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon.

The Blues kept four clean sheets in the league, while Stafford weighed in with a goal against Carrick.

"This is the first time I've won the award," said Stafford, "I was really shocked when I got the call."

"I'm very thankful to the Football Writers' for picking me because I've played in this league for a long time, and it's nice to be recognised in this way.

"In all honesty, this award could have gone to any of our back four."

Crusaders star Paul Heatley was runner-up, while Coleraine midfielder Ben Doherty was third.