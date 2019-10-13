The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women0West Ham Women1

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

  • 1Walsh
  • 12Lundorf Skovsen
  • 20Williams
  • 14Kerkdijk
  • 3Gibbons
  • 27Le Garrec
  • 4Bowman
  • 19Simpkins
  • 16Brazil
  • 9Umotong
  • 7Whelan

Substitutes

  • 8Barton
  • 10Natkiel
  • 13Harris
  • 15Green
  • 17Connolly
  • 21Le Tissier
  • 28Hack

West Ham Women

  • 18Brosnan
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 5Flaherty
  • 26VetterleinBooked at 20mins
  • 11Baunach
  • 23Middag
  • 20Cho
  • 8Kiernan
  • 21Dali
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 1Moorhouse
  • 4Hendrix
  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Galabadaarachchi
  • 19Leon
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

Booking

Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Tessel Middag (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

Foul by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women).

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women).

Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tessel Middag (West Ham United Women).

Hand ball by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton42115327
5Man Utd Women42025236
6Tottenham Women420234-16
7West Ham Women420234-16
8Reading Women311134-14
9Brighton Women402216-52
10Bristol City Women402217-62
11Liverpool Women401315-41
12B'ham City Women300305-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

