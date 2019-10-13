Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v West Ham United Women
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 1Walsh
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 20Williams
- 14Kerkdijk
- 3Gibbons
- 27Le Garrec
- 4Bowman
- 19Simpkins
- 16Brazil
- 9Umotong
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 8Barton
- 10Natkiel
- 13Harris
- 15Green
- 17Connolly
- 21Le Tissier
- 28Hack
West Ham Women
- 18Brosnan
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 5Flaherty
- 26VetterleinBooked at 20mins
- 11Baunach
- 23Middag
- 20Cho
- 8Kiernan
- 21Dali
- 9Thomas
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 1Moorhouse
- 4Hendrix
- 12Longhurst
- 15Galabadaarachchi
- 19Leon
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).
Booking
Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Tessel Middag (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Foul by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women).
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women).
Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tessel Middag (West Ham United Women).
Hand ball by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.