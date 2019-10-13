The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham Women0Man Utd Women1

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 25Godfrey
  • 6Filbey
  • 3Percival
  • 8Peplow
  • 4Green
  • 27Furness
  • 16Graham
  • 23Ayane
  • 9Dean

Substitutes

  • 1Morgan
  • 10Haines
  • 11Schillaci
  • 12Wynne
  • 14Addison
  • 15Worm
  • 19Quinn

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 2Harris
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 20Smith
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 18Hanson
  • 14Groenen
  • 16James
  • 11Galton

Substitutes

  • 3Oqvist
  • 7Toone
  • 8Green
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 15Mikalsen
  • 17Arnot
  • 19Ross
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Hand ball by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).

Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).

Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Sunday 13th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton32013126
5Man Utd Women42023216
6Tottenham Women42023216
7Bristol City Women411216-54
8Reading Women210112-13
9West Ham Women310224-23
10Brighton Women302115-42
11B'ham City Women300305-50
12Liverpool Women400405-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

