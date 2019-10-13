Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester United Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 25Godfrey
- 6Filbey
- 3Percival
- 8Peplow
- 4Green
- 27Furness
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 9Dean
Substitutes
- 1Morgan
- 10Haines
- 11Schillaci
- 12Wynne
- 14Addison
- 15Worm
- 19Quinn
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 2Harris
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 20Smith
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 18Hanson
- 14Groenen
- 16James
- 11Galton
Substitutes
- 3Oqvist
- 7Toone
- 8Green
- 9Sigsworth
- 15Mikalsen
- 17Arnot
- 19Ross
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).
Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.