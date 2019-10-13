The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool Women0Bristol City Women1

Liverpool Women v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

  • 1Preuss
  • 22Jane
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Fahey
  • 3Robe
  • 7Clarke
  • 8Bailey
  • 6Bradley-Auckland
  • 11Lawley
  • 17Charles
  • 9Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes

  • 10Murray
  • 14Hodson
  • 18Kitching
  • 20Babajide
  • 23Purfield
  • 24Linnett

Bristol City Women

  • 1Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 5BrownBooked at 41mins
  • 4Matthews
  • 3Evans
  • 11Wellings
  • 8Humphrey
  • 10Daniels
  • 20Wilson
  • 9Salmon
  • 16Sargeant

Substitutes

  • 6van der Linden
  • 12Allen
  • 13Cummings
  • 14Reilly
  • 19Robinson
  • 21Harrison
  • 25Chance
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Bristol City Women 1.

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.

Attempt missed. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Frankie Brown (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frankie Brown (Bristol City Women).

Attempt saved. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women).

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

Attempt missed. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Hand ball by Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women).

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

Attempt saved. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Bristol City Women 1. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the top left corner.

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.

Foul by Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women).

Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Meaghan Sargeant.

Attempt blocked. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Yana Daniels.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).

Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton32013126
5Man Utd Women42023216
6Tottenham Women42023216
7Bristol City Women411216-54
8Reading Women210112-13
9West Ham Women310224-23
10Brighton Women302115-42
11B'ham City Women300305-50
12Liverpool Women400405-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

