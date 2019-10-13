First Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Bristol City Women 1.
Liverpool Women v Bristol City Women
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 22Jane
- 4Roberts
- 5Fahey
- 3Robe
- 7Clarke
- 8Bailey
- 6Bradley-Auckland
- 11Lawley
- 17Charles
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 10Murray
- 14Hodson
- 18Kitching
- 20Babajide
- 23Purfield
- 24Linnett
Bristol City Women
- 1Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 5BrownBooked at 41mins
- 4Matthews
- 3Evans
- 11Wellings
- 8Humphrey
- 10Daniels
- 20Wilson
- 9Salmon
- 16Sargeant
Substitutes
- 6van der Linden
- 12Allen
- 13Cummings
- 14Reilly
- 19Robinson
- 21Harrison
- 25Chance
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.
Attempt missed. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Frankie Brown (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frankie Brown (Bristol City Women).
Attempt saved. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Attempt missed. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Hand ball by Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Attempt saved. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Bristol City Women 1. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the top left corner.
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.
Foul by Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women).
Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Meaghan Sargeant.
Attempt blocked. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Yana Daniels.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
