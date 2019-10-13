The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women2Everton2

Reading Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Leine
  • 26Howard
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 18Moore
  • 8Allen
  • 11Harding
  • 4Williams
  • 14Farrow
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 3Pacheco
  • 6James
  • 15Hönnudottir
  • 16Utland
  • 27Laws
  • 29Skeels

Everton

  • 23Korpela
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5van Es
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 21Clemaron
  • 15Pike
  • 8Kaagman
  • 17Graham
  • 11Kelly
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 2Hinds
  • 4Brougham
  • 9Hughes
  • 13Stringer
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Cain
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Reading Women 2, Everton Ladies 2. Lucy Graham (Everton Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Remi Allen (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Everton Ladies. Lucy Graham draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

Goal!

Goal! Reading Women 2, Everton Ladies 1. Jade Moore (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fara Williams with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kika van Es.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

Attempt blocked. Millie Farrow (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Molly Pike (Everton Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Reading Women 1, Everton Ladies 1. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).

Foul by Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Reading Women 1, Everton Ladies 0. Jade Moore (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fara Williams with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Molly Pike (Everton Ladies).

Remi Allen (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Maéva Clemaron (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Women).

Kika van Es (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Millie Farrow (Reading Women).

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

