European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Wales19:45Croatia
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Wales v Croatia

  • From the section Wales
Ben Davies
Ben Davies will become the 41st Wales international to reach the 50 cap milestone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC 5 live Sports Extra; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says his side will need to improve on their display in Slovakia to beat Croatia in Cardiff.

Giggs felt Wales "took a step forward," in their 1-1 draw in Trnava, but says that level will not be enough against Zlatko Dalic's World Cup finalists.

"We will have to play better than the other night, we need full concentration against a very talented team, one of the best teams in the world," Giggs explained.

"I would say Croatia are favourites."

Giggs says Wales' home record gives them a boost against a "special team".

"They are the favourites purely because of the players that they have got," he added.

"What Croatia have done in recent times has been amazing, We need to be at our best against a special team with special players.

"With the players they can call upon I think against most countries they would be favourites.

"But we are at home and have a good home record in Cardiff.

"Being at home balances it out slightly."

MATCH PREVIEW

A win for Wales would see them move into a strong position in Group E, but they would not be out of contention even if they were to lose against Croatia.

Even with a defeat Wales will qualify if they win their final two games - in Azerbaijan and at home to Hungary - providing Croatia beat Slovakia on 16 November, the same day as Wales face Azerbaijan.

That is because if Wales and Slovakia finish level on 13 points, Wales would finish above them because of their superior head-to-head record.

Wales are fourth, but have played a game fewer than Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia.

They are four points behind Croatia and three behind second-placed Slovakia, but if they lose to Croatia Wales' fate is not in their own hands as they would be relying on Croatia to beat Slovakia.

Croatia could qualify for the Euros with a win in Cardiff, though they would need Hungary to fail to beat Azerbaijan.

TEAM NEWS

Wales boss Ryan Giggs says he will give Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey as much time as possible to be fit.

Ramsey trained on his own in Cardiff on Saturday, having stayed in Wales with the national team physiotherapist while his team-mates were in Slovakia.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder has missed the entire qualifying campaign with an abductor injury and felt pain in his thigh in Juventus' Serie A victory over Inter Milan last weekend.

"We're giving him as much time as possible," Giggs said.

Giggs also confirmed Wigan striker Kieffer Moore will be assessed ahead of the match after picking up a knock against Slovakia, where he scored the opening goal.

"We will look at Kieffer. He was in the wars the other night. We have to see how we freshen things up," Giggs added.

Giggs will also assess whether Ethan Ampadu and Jonny Williams are fit to start a second match in three days.

"They trained today (Saturday), Ethan played 55 minutes, Jonny 65 minutes against Slovakia, they both trained okay in a light session, with all the players we will monitor them.

"I can make changes, but they didn't play the 90 minutes so that's a bonus; if they had maybe it would be different, but that is another decision to make."

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the campaign against Hungary.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is among the contenders to take his place.

MATCH FACTS

  • Wales are unbeaten in their last nine Euro qualifiers at home
  • Wales' last home defeat in a European qualifier was in 2011 against England
  • Wales have conceded just three goals in those nine qualifiers
  • Croatia have won all four matches against Wales in all competitions
  • Croatia have scored at least twice in each meeting with Wales
  • Croatia have lost only one of their last 12 European Championship qualifiers

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 2-1 Croatia (8/6/19)

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th October 2019

  • WalesWales19:45CroatiaCroatia
  • KazakhstanKazakhstan14:00BelgiumBelgium
  • BelarusBelarus17:00NetherlandsNetherlands
  • HungaryHungary17:00AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
  • CyprusCyprus17:00RussiaRussia
  • ScotlandScotland17:00San MarinoSan Marino
  • EstoniaEstonia19:45GermanyGermany
  • PolandPoland19:45North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
  • SloveniaSlovenia19:45AustriaAustria

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Romania7412167913
3Sweden6321138511
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland740398112
3Bos-Herze73131612410
4Armenia6303121119
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you