Match ends, Coventry City 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Coventry City 0-1 Tranmere Rovers
Corey Blackett-Taylor's late goal earned lowly Tranmere a gritty victory away at Coventry City.
The hosts had 71 per cent possession and 19 attempts on goal, but like their opponents they only managed one on target.
Rovers, who move up to 18th following their third league win of the season, made theirs count with seven minutes remaining when Blackett-Taylor fired the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.
The Sky Blues remain seventh, having lost back-to back matches.
Coventry were largely in control from the off but created little in the first half with Jordy Hiwula going closest with a miss-hit volley which went over the crossbar.
But they started to create clear chances in the second half. Zain Westbrooke showed fantastic composure to tee up Matty Godden, but the striker blazed his effort over the bar from 12 yards out.
Godden came close yet again when a superb pass from Jordan Shipley found him all alone just inside the box, only for the striker's effort to come back off the post.
The home side were made to pay after 83 minutes when Blackett-Taylor got on to a Keiron Morris flick-on to drill a superb left-footed effort past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Marosi
- 23DaboBooked at 39mins
- 4Rose
- 15Hyam
- 31McCallumSubstituted forMasonat 77'minutes
- 25WestbrookeSubstituted forBakayokoat 82'minutes
- 20Walsh
- 26Shipley
- 17O'Hare
- 24Godden
- 11Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forKastaneerat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Watson
- 3Mason
- 6Kelly
- 13Wilson
- 21Bakayoko
- 33Kastaneer
- 37Williams
Tranmere
- 1DaviesBooked at 70mins
- 14Caprice
- 5Ray
- 6Monthe
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Morris
- 20Gilmour
- 8Potter
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 45PayneBooked at 38mins
- 9MullinSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 34'minutesBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 4Nelson
- 18Hepburn-Murphy
- 22Wilson
- 25Pilling
- 26Spellman
- 29Walker-Rice
- 33Borthwick-Jackson
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 5,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Godden with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko with a headed pass.
Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Potter (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jake Caprice.
Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 0, Tranmere Rovers 1. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieron Morris with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Zain Westbrooke.
Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
Harvey Gilmour (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Brandon Mason replaces Sam McCallum because of an injury.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Darren Potter (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harvey Gilmour (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Gervane Kastaneer replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Booking
Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Hyam.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Attempt missed. Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Liam Walsh.
Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
Offside, Coventry City. Fankaty Dabo tries a through ball, but Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Shipley with a through ball.
Matt Godden (Coventry City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jordan Shipley.
Foul by Michael Rose (Coventry City).
Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fankaty Dabo with a cross.