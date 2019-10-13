Coventry City 0-1 Tranmere Rovers

Coventry had 19 attempts on goal but only managed one on target

Corey Blackett-Taylor's late goal earned lowly Tranmere a gritty victory away at Coventry City.

The hosts had 71 per cent possession and 19 attempts on goal, but like their opponents they only managed one on target.

Rovers, who move up to 18th following their third league win of the season, made theirs count with seven minutes remaining when Blackett-Taylor fired the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.

The Sky Blues remain seventh, having lost back-to back matches.

Coventry were largely in control from the off but created little in the first half with Jordy Hiwula going closest with a miss-hit volley which went over the crossbar.

But they started to create clear chances in the second half. Zain Westbrooke showed fantastic composure to tee up Matty Godden, but the striker blazed his effort over the bar from 12 yards out.

Godden came close yet again when a superb pass from Jordan Shipley found him all alone just inside the box, only for the striker's effort to come back off the post.

The home side were made to pay after 83 minutes when Blackett-Taylor got on to a Keiron Morris flick-on to drill a superb left-footed effort past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.