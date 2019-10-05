Football gossip: Wenger, Pulisic, Haaland, Jesus, Koscielny, Malen

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told winger Christian Pulisic, 21, that his price tag is not enough for starting place. The American joined the Blues in January for £58m. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering taking up a technical role at Fifa, but added he won't rule out a return to management. (beIN Sports, via Mail)

Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haaland says rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United are "boring". The 19-year-old added he wants to be "shielded" from speculation. (Football London)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, 22, for a proposed 100m euros price tag. (Don Balon, via Calciomercato)

The agent of Tottenham winger Son Heung-min, 27, has refused to rule out a move to Serie A giants Napoli in the future. (Calciomercato)

Ex-Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, 34, says he left the Gunners with his "head held high", after moving to Bordeaux. (Mail)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, has been told to forget about his dream £40m transfer to Manchester United. (Mirror)

Arsenal will challenge AC Milan for 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen, with Unai Emery prepred to offer 56m euros. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is keen to buy Spanish second division side Elche. The Spain international would have to pay £16m if the deal goes ahead. (Sport, via Mail)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with the La Liga side considering a January move for the 22-year-old Portugal star. (Don Balon, via Calciomercato)