Craig Levein vows to dump misfiring Hearts players when senior stars return from injury

Hearts manager Craig Levein has vowed to drop members of his underperforming team after their fourth Premiership defeat in eight games.

The Tynecastle men were without eight first team players as Chris Burke's goal gave Kilmarnock the points.

Hearts have not enjoyed a home league win since March, and are just two points of the bottom of the Premiership.

"I'm more angry than frustrated," Levein told BBC Scotland.

"I said to the players after the game that we have a load of players coming back from injury very soon and I don't want anybody to be knocking on my door and asking why they're not playing.

"Because currently, I wouldn't say they're not trying, but they need to do more. I think we need to dig in harder.

"In a game like that today we had the majority of play and had the best chances but I felt we could have done more. That's a recurring theme. Some of them won't be playing once people come back from injury.

"We need bigger characters in the team. The good news for me is that we'll start to get them back for the next match."

'Injuries not to blame'

The Edinburgh side signed eight players in summer in an attempt to improve upon last season's underwhelming sixth-place finish.

However, they have suffered injuries to key players such as John Souttar, Steven Naismith and Peter Haring.

Despite that, Levein has no interest in blaming the bad run of results on injuries.

"It's not the fact that we've had injuries," said the Hearts boss. "It's the fact that we need to do more when we get opportunities to play.

"Some of the young ones have had opportunities and there are guys who have come in to the team that have had opportunities and to stay in the team they need to do more.

"That was my feeling today. We had the chances to get back in the game and maybe go in front.

"But these things are incidental because for me the biggest thing is that the team need to do more for the supporters and more for their themselves to enable them to stay in the team when big players come back."