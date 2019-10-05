Jersey Bulls: 10th successive win after 4-1 Sandhurst Town victory

Karl Hinds has scored 13 goals in nine games this season for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls put in a dominant performance to beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 in their top-of-the-table clash in the Combined Counties League Division One.

Goals from Harry Cardwell, Karl Hinds, Sol Solomon and Fraser Barlow saw Bulls comfortably win, despite conceding a Patrick Gardner goal.

The victory was the Bulls' 10th in 10 games and they are 10 points clear at the top of the division.

But Jersey could rue the sending off of top-scorer Hinds late on.

The 13-goal striker saw red after an off-the-ball incident and is set to face a ban.