Aaron Connolly: Brighton winger called up to Republic of Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Aaron Connolly has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

Connolly, 19, scored twice on his full debut for Brighton on Saturday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Premier League.

Mick McCarthy's side face Georgia in Tbilisi on October 12 and Switzerland in Geneva three days later.

Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has also been called up.

Williams, 26, comes into the panel after his Rovers teammates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan suffered injuries during the club's defeat by Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Connolly, who had initially been named in Stephen Kenny's U21 squad for their Euro 2021 qualifiers, replaces Ronan Curtis, who picked up a hamstring injury playing for Portsmouth.

The Galway native has won 11 caps for the Republic U21 side, scoring once.

The Republic are currently top of Group D having taken 11 points from five games.

"I have spoken to Aaron and Derrick and they are looking forward to meeting up with us," McCarthy told the FAI website.

"Aaron enjoyed his full debut for Brighton and we have been keeping a close eye on his progress this season.

"Derrick was in the extended 41-man squad for these games and playing regularly for Blackburn so this is his chance now."