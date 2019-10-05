Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss 'doesn't fear sack'

Tottenham have lost 17 away games in all competitions in 2019 - more than any other top-flight side.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not worried about the sack despite his side's poor form.

Spurs lost 3-0 at Brighton on Saturday to compound a miserable week that also saw them thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The club were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two Colchester last month.

When asked if he feared for his job, Pochettino said: "No I am not worried, what worries me is life, not football."

Speaking at a news conference after Saturday's game at Amex Stadium, Pochettino said: "Football is a game that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. The problem for us - it was win, win, win and it was praise for everyone.

"Now in the last two games it was a tough situation to accept. But I don't want to be a philosopher or talk in a way that is not good."

'We will face the negativity'

This latest defeat means Tottenham, who were in the Champions League final just four months ago, have taken 11 points from 24 so far this season and have failed to win in their last 10 away games in the Premier League, stretching back to a 2-1 victory at Fulham on 20 January.

In total the club have lost 17 matches on the road in all competitions in 2019 - more than any other top-flight side.

The situation has not been helped by continued uncertainty over the future of a number of first-team players, with midfielder Christian Eriksen and Belgian defensive duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the final year of the contracts.

Pochettino says he takes full responsibility for recent results, but also insists he and the squad are determined to turn the situation around.

"Football is [about being] strong and brave and taking decisions; and to show your face when things are not good," added the Argentine, who took charge of Spurs in the summer of 2014.

"That is what we are going to do, face the negative things and try to work hard to change this dynamic. In my position I need to accept all the criticism. The same when you praise me or the team.

"I'm going to accept it in the same way and it's not going to change my vision, from you or the pundit because you're criticising me or describing a situation differently to what you expect."