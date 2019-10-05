Naby Keita: Liverpool midfielder removed from Guinea squad

Liverpool's Naby Keita will be given a chance to 'rest' during Guinea's forthcoming friendly internationals.

Guinea coach Didier Six has withdrawn Naby Keita from his squad ahead of next week's friendlies after it emerged Liverpool appeared 'reluctant' when he was called-up.

The midfielder, 24, was originally included in the 23 players for the friendly internationals against Comoros on 12 October in France and Chile three days later in Spain.

Fit-again after a muscle strain kept him out for six weeks, Keita has now been replaced by Czech Republic-based Kamso Mara in the Syli Nationale squad.

"Considering his physical condition, I would like Naby Keita to rest for these two matches," coach Six announced on the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) website.

"I think Liverpool were reluctant when we selected Naby [Keita]. We have two tough friendly matches, especially against Chile, so I decided to make a change to the squad.

"I will speak to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, once in Paris, so that he [Keita] can just be available to watch one of the two matches.

"I would like Keita to recover and be at 100 percent of his level to enable him to play in our Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

"The same [visit to the squad] applies to captain Ibrahima Traore, who is injured."

Injury cut short Keita's campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after two group matches as Guinea went out of the tournament in the second round.

Meanwhile, Lille of France youngster Aguibou Camara has been handed a maiden call-up as a late replacement for the injured Mohamed Mady Camara.

Appointed in September, Six has been tasked with helping Guinea qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.

They are in a tricky qualifying Group A for the Nations Cup tournament alongside Mali, Namibia and Liberia or Chad.

The Syli Nationale will open their campaign at home against West African rivals Mali on 11 November.

Keita's Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah has also been rested by Egypt ahead of their friendly international against Botswana.