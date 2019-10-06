Dean Keates: Wrexham reappoint former manager

Dean Keates' playing career included two spells at Walsall, Hull City, Kidderminster Harriers and Lincoln City

Dean Keates has been reappointed manager of National League side Wrexham.

Keates was manager at the Racecourse for nearly 17 months before leaving to take charge of hometown club Walsall in March 2018.

But the former Dragons midfielder has been out of work since being sacked by Walsall in April 2019.

The 41-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at the north Wales club until the summer of 2021.

He succeeds Bryan Hughes, who left the club in September after a run of eight games without a win.

Another former manager, Brian Flynn, has been in caretaker charge for the last three games with Wrexham once place above the relegation zone.

Midfielder Keates made played over 160 games for Wrexham and also captained the side when they won the FA Trophy in 2013.

Dean Keates with the FA Trophy after Wrexham's win over Grimsby in the 2013 final

He concentrated on coaching after hanging up his boots in 2015 and returned to Wrexham as manager in October 2016 following the departure of Gary Mills.

The former Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers guided the club to safety during his first season in charge.

But the following season, with Wrexham on course for the National League play-offs, Keates left to become manager of former club Walsall in March 2018, where he was in charge for just over a year

Former Wrexham manager and player and now club president, Dixie McNeil headed the recruitment process to appoint a new manager on behalf of the club's owners, Wrexham Supporters Trust.

McNeil said they had interviewed five candidates for the vacancy.

"It's really nice that he wanted to come back to the club and I hope that the Wrexham supporters will get behind Dean," McNeil said.

"Together we can turn this season around and I believe Dean can push us up the league table,

"Although we are behind the play-off places at the moment, there are still over 90 points to play for."