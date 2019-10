From the section

Pedro Pasculli (right) with Carlos Bilardo after Argentina's World Cup final win over West Germany in 1986

Bangor City have appointed former World Cup winner Pedro Pasculli as their new manager.

Pasculli replaces former Citizens chairman Stephen Vaughan, who stepped down after a 7-0 defeat at Prestatyn Town in the Cymru North.

The 59-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 alongside Diego Maradona.

He has previously managed a number of Italian clubs as well as Albania's Dinamo Tirana and Uganda.