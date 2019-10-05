Scottish League One: Raith Rovers stay top after draw with Falkirk

Michael Miller scored as Raith Rovers drew with Falkirk

Raith Rovers stay top of Scottish League One after coming from two goals behind to draw at home to second-top Falkirk.

East Fife missed a chance to draw level with their Fife rivals after being held 1-1 at home by lowly Stranraer.

Clyde also stumbled, losing 2-0 at home to Montrose, who move above Stranraer off the bottom.

Airdrieonians move up to fourth after winning 2-1 at Peterhead, while Dumbarton beat Forfar Athletic 3-1.

Louis Longride gave third-top Falkirk the ideal start at Stark's Park, firing the visitors ahead after three minutes, with Conor Sammon adding the second on 17 minutes.

But Michael Miller headed in from close range after an hour and Daniel Armstrong's free-kick secured a point.

The draw ended Rovers' four-game winning streak and extended Falkirk's unbeaten run to four.

East Fife remain unbeaten in seven games but looked to be heading to joint top spot when Ryan Wallace fired them into a 17th-minute lead only for Rob Jones to head the equaliser from a corner with seven minutes remaining.

The points was not enough to prevent Stranraer, now without a win in six games, dropping to bottom place.

Montrose lifted themselves off the bottom of the table as they ended Clyde's run of 16 home league games without defeat - and their unbeaten run of six games this season.

Graham Webster put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot four minutes before the break after Cameron Ballantyne was fouled.

Joel MacBeath's close-range finish extended the lead on the stroke of half-time and Montrose, who ended a run of six games without a win by beating Peterhead last week, made it two wins in a row despite the late dismissal of Martin Rennie.

Calum Gallagher fired Airdrieonians ahead after four minutes in Peterhead.

The hosts equalised after 26 minutes through David Ferguson but Dale Carrick won in for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining from the penalty spot after a foul on Gallagher.

Like the Diamonds, Dumbarton jump above Clyde after they moved into a 3-0 half-time lead against Forfar.

Morgyn Neil's header from a corner and two Adam Frizzel drives had the Sons in control before Jordan Kirkpatrick pulled one back shortly after the break.