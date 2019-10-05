Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris carried off with arm injury against Brighton

Hugo Lloris is the captain of Spurs and France

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffered a serious arm injury after his side fell behind to an early goal at Brighton on Saturday.

The France international fell awkwardly after failing to hold a Pascal Gross cross in the third minute, with Neal Maupay nodding in the loose ball.

Spurs captain Lloris received oxygen before he was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Lloris has made eight appearances for Tottenham this season.

The injury makes him a doubt for France's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

The early goal was a blow for Spurs as they looked to recover from suffering a 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted this tweet shortly after the incident

Former England striker Michael Owen expressed his concerns about the seriousness of the injury