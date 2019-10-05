Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Tierney, Griffiths

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are poised to land Southampton's Ross Wilson as the club's new director of football as a replacement for former Manchester City academy chief Mark Allen despite the Scot having turned down the role two years ago saying the timing was wrong. (Daily Mail)

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray intervened to rescue Hearts' deal to sign midfielder Ryotaro Meshino on loan from Manchester City this summer. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon says he will not send striker Leigh Griffiths on loan in January, despite the 29-year-old striker's continuing issues, which the Celtic manager says are to do with physical fitness rather than the mental health battle that sidelined him previously. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has vowed to stand his ground when he contests his Scottish FA charge next week at Hampden for kicking a water bottle during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Lifelong Celtic fan Kieran Tierney admits he may never be forgiven by some of the club's supporters for leaving for Arsenal this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Ambitious Kieran Tierney says the chance to challenge himself in the Premier League was the decisive factor behind his emotional decision to quit Celtic for Arsenal. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney believes Arsenal did Scotland a favour by making him unavailable for next week's Euro 2020 qualifiers because it will allow him to recover fully from the injury problems caused by playing too many games for the national team and Celtic in time for the play-offs in March. (Daily Express, print edition)

Croatia left-back Borna Barisic, officially named by Uefa as the best Scottish-based player in continental football. has promised Rangers fans there is more to come from him. (The Herald)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes it is only a matter of time before centre-half Declan Gallagher receives Scotland recognition. (Daily Record)

Devante Cole, the striker on loan to Motherwell from Wigan Athletic, says words of advice from Sir Alex Ferguson helped him improve his form since moving to the Scottish Premiership. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has taken Uefa to task for failing to introduce VAR in the Europa League stages, insisting that it proves Europe's governing body is not serious about treating it as an equal to the Champions League. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Callum Hawkins has been preparing for the heat he will face at the World Athletics Championships marathon in Doha by training in his shed with a pile of Aldi headers and a treadmill. (The Guardian)