Substitution, Barnet. Ephron Mason-Clark replaces David Tutonda.
Barnet v Woking
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Loach
- 2Alexander
- 4Reynolds
- 26SweeneyBooked at 28mins
- 23TutondaSubstituted forMason-Clarkat 62'minutes
- 16Taylor
- 5Almeida Santos
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 8Adams
- 14Akinola
- 22Walker
Substitutes
- 9Pavey
- 18Fonguck
- 21Elito
- 24Azaze
- 27Mason-Clark
Woking
- 13Ross
- 3Casey
- 4Parry
- 12Collier
- 8Ferdinand
- 5GerringBooked at 60mins
- 10Kretzschmar
- 19SheltonBooked at 46mins
- 22Loza
- 18Meite
- 7Tarpey
Substitutes
- 1Howes
- 2Cook
- 11Hodges
- 16Donnellan
- 20Edser
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Ben Gerring (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Woking 2. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 0, Woking 2. Mark Shelton (Woking).
Booking
Mark Shelton (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 0, Woking 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 0, Woking 1.
Booking
Dan Sweeney (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 0, Woking 1. Ben Gerring (Woking).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.