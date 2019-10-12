Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.
Solihull Moors v Bromley
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 3Reckord
- 5Daly
- 24Howe
- 14Gunning
- 6Gudger
- 22Vaughan
- 4Storer
- 7Osborne
- 19Wright
- 30Beesley
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 10Hancox
- 11Hawkridge
- 16Neufville
- 26Ball
Bromley
- 23Huddart
- 2Kizzi
- 6Holland
- 10BinghamBooked at 21mins
- 3Wood
- 13Bush
- 15Klass
- 8Raymond
- 19Hackett-Fairchild
- 7Coulson
- 9Cheek
Substitutes
- 5Okoye
- 11Mekki
- 25Rees
- 26Doughty
- 27McCoulsky
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0. Gavin Gunning (Solihull Moors).
Booking
Billy Bingham (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.