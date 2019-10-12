National League
Solihull Moors1Bromley0

Solihull Moors v Bromley

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 3Reckord
  • 5Daly
  • 24Howe
  • 14Gunning
  • 6Gudger
  • 22Vaughan
  • 4Storer
  • 7Osborne
  • 19Wright
  • 30Beesley

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 10Hancox
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 16Neufville
  • 26Ball

Bromley

  • 23Huddart
  • 2Kizzi
  • 6Holland
  • 10BinghamBooked at 21mins
  • 3Wood
  • 13Bush
  • 15Klass
  • 8Raymond
  • 19Hackett-Fairchild
  • 7Coulson
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 5Okoye
  • 11Mekki
  • 25Rees
  • 26Doughty
  • 27McCoulsky
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0. Gavin Gunning (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Billy Bingham (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil17102528171132
2Halifax17102526151132
3Bromley179532620632
4Woking178542619729
5Barrow169162920928
6Notts County177642617927
7Solihull Moors178362517827
8Torquay177462926325
9Boreham Wood177372520524
10Barnet176652321224
11Harrogate176652018224
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562124-323
16Stockport166371725-821
17Maidenhead United175482019119
18Aldershot175391721-418
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1725101933-1411
View full National League table

