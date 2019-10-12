National League
Aldershot0Hartlepool1

Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 1Walker
  • 2Tinkler
  • 3Kinsella
  • 20Chislett
  • 25Hunt
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 7Santos D'Abadia
  • 21Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 34Powell
  • 9Mullings
  • 19Bettamer

Substitutes

  • 4Rance
  • 10Shields
  • 12Whittingham
  • 14Eyoma
  • 15Finney

Hartlepool

  • 1Killip
  • 2Kioso
  • 4Raynes
  • 15MafutaBooked at 24mins
  • 3Kitching
  • 5Kerr
  • 8Featherstone
  • 7Donaldson
  • 11Hawkes
  • 9Kabamba
  • 23Toure

Substitutes

  • 14Holohan
  • 19Richardson
  • 20Cunningham
  • 28Kennedy
  • 33James
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Booking

Gus Mafuta (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Hartlepool United 1. Josh Hawkes (Hartlepool United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil17102528171132
2Halifax17102526151132
3Bromley179532620632
4Woking178542619729
5Barrow169162920928
6Notts County177642617927
7Solihull Moors178362517827
8Torquay177462926325
9Boreham Wood177372520524
10Barnet176652321224
11Harrogate176652018224
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562124-323
16Stockport166371725-821
17Maidenhead United175482019119
18Aldershot175391721-418
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1725101933-1411
