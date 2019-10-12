National League
Notts County2Torquay0

Notts County v Torquay United

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 20BrindleyBooked at 52mins
  • 8Doyle
  • 5Turner
  • 17BakayogoSubstituted forKelly-Evansat 61'minutes
  • 4Rose
  • 14Wootton
  • 32Shields
  • 9Dennis
  • 11Boldewijn

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 15Booty
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 19Bird
  • 23Osborne

Torquay

  • 28Covolan Cauagnari
  • 3Davis
  • 25Cundy
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Buse
  • 11AndrewsSubstituted forDukuat 61'minutes
  • 34Whitfield
  • 20KalalaBooked at 63mins
  • 14VincentSubstituted forLittleat 52'minutes
  • 19Reid
  • 2WynterBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 5Koue Niate
  • 8Hall
  • 9Duku
  • 10Little
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Live Text

Booking

Kalvin Kalala (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Manny Duku replaces Jake Andrews.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Dion Kelly-Evans replaces Zoumana Bakayogo.

Booking

Ben Wynter (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Armani Little replaces Francis Vincent.

Booking

Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 2, Torquay United 0. Kristian Dennis (Notts County).

Second Half

Second Half begins Notts County 1, Torquay United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Notts County 1, Torquay United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Torquay United 0. Richard Brindley (Notts County).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil17102528171132
2Halifax17102526151132
3Bromley179532620632
4Woking178542619729
5Barrow169162920928
6Notts County177642617927
7Solihull Moors178362517827
8Torquay177462926325
9Boreham Wood177372520524
10Barnet176652321224
11Harrogate176652018224
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562124-323
16Stockport166371725-821
17Maidenhead United175482019119
18Aldershot175391721-418
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1725101933-1411
View full National League table

