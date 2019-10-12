The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women1B'ham City Women0

Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 2Mannion
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Bonner
  • 5Campbell
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 11Beckie
  • 25Wullaert
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 12Toland
  • 16Park
  • 17Lee
  • 28Bissell
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

B'ham City Women

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Harrop
  • 25Holloway
  • 15Jordan
  • 7Arthur
  • 18Scofield
  • 11Grant
  • 10Visalli
  • 20Walker
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Scott
  • 13Brooks
  • 17Logan
  • 19Whipp
  • 27Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.

Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).

Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brianna Visalli (Birmingham City Women).

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

Brianna Visalli (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Adrienne Jordan.

Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Tessa Wullaert.

Attempt blocked. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440050512
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton32013126
5Tottenham Women32013126
6Man Utd Women31022203
7Reading Women210112-13
8West Ham Women310224-23
9Brighton Women302115-42
10Bristol City Women301206-61
11B'ham City Women300303-30
12Liverpool Women300304-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

