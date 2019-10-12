First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 2Mannion
- 6Houghton
- 4Bonner
- 5Campbell
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 11Beckie
- 25Wullaert
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 12Toland
- 16Park
- 17Lee
- 28Bissell
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
B'ham City Women
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Harrop
- 25Holloway
- 15Jordan
- 7Arthur
- 18Scofield
- 11Grant
- 10Visalli
- 20Walker
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 3Scott
- 13Brooks
- 17Logan
- 19Whipp
- 27Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brianna Visalli (Birmingham City Women).
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Brianna Visalli (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Adrienne Jordan.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Tessa Wullaert.
Attempt blocked. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
