League Two
Morecambe15:00Bradford
Venue: Globe Arena, England

Morecambe v Bradford City

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 27Tanner
  • 16Lavelle
  • 5Old
  • 2Buxton
  • 14Brewitt
  • 4Kenyon
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 8Alessandra
  • 24Miller

Substitutes

  • 9Stockton
  • 11Ellison
  • 12Sutton
  • 15Wildig
  • 17Howard
  • 21Halstead
  • 23Brownsword

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 22Henley
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 19Connolly
  • 26Cooke
  • 21Akpan
  • 7Pritchard
  • 11Ismail
  • 10Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 12Vaughan
  • 14McCartan
  • 18Anderson
  • 24Devine
  • 25Oteh
  • 30Sykes-Kenworthy
  • 35Staunton
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
View full League Two table

