League Two
Carlisle15:00Crewe
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Collin
  • 2Elliott
  • 14Jones
  • 17Webster
  • 27Knight-Percival
  • 3Iredale
  • 28Sagaf
  • 19Bridge
  • 8Jones
  • 9Hope
  • 24Olomola

Substitutes

  • 5Mellish
  • 10Scougall
  • 11McKirdy
  • 22Gray
  • 23Branthwaite
  • 25Loft
  • 31Sorensen

Crewe

  • 13Richards
  • 2Ng
  • 15Hunt
  • 6Nolan
  • 3Pickering
  • 12Green
  • 4Wintle
  • 16Lowery
  • 7Powell
  • 9Porter
  • 10Kirk

Substitutes

  • 8Jones
  • 11Ainley
  • 14Finney
  • 17Anene
  • 19Dale
  • 23Johnson
  • 27Booth
Referee:
Darren England

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you