Mansfield Town v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 15Shaughnessy
- 5Pearce
- 17Sweeney
- 20Gordon
- 7MacDonald
- 6Bishop
- 3Benning
- 10Khan
- 11Maynard
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 16Tomlinson
- 18Afolayan
- 19Cook
- 22Hamilton
- 28Knowles
- 30Smith
- 31Stone
Oldham
- 1Woods
- 34Hamer
- 29Egert
- 31Wheater
- 3Iacovitti
- 10Maouche
- 24Sylla
- 17Missilou
- 8Morais
- 9Vera
- 26Smith
Substitutes
- 5Smith-Brown
- 6Stott
- 16Wilson
- 18Fage
- 27Adams
- 33Eagles
- 39Zabret
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match report to follow.