League Two
Leyton Orient15:00Walsall
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Walsall

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 14Judd
  • 6Coulson
  • 15Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 44Wright
  • 4Gorman
  • 16Brophy
  • 18Harrold
  • 9Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Dayton
  • 12Sargeant
  • 17Dennis
  • 21Marsh
  • 25Ogie
  • 27Alabi

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 5J Clarke
  • 26Liddle
  • 6Scarr
  • 33Jules
  • 15Holden
  • 16Guthrie
  • 7Sinclair
  • 8Kinsella
  • 25McDonald
  • 30Gaffney

Substitutes

  • 2Norman
  • 4Sadler
  • 10Gordon
  • 11Adebayo
  • 13Rose
  • 17Hardy
  • 20Bates
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
View full League Two table

