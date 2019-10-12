League Two
Scunthorpe15:00Northampton
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Watson
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 26McGahey
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Brown
  • 20Gilliead
  • 22Sutton
  • 5Songo'o
  • 7Colclough
  • 10van Veen
  • 17Novak

Substitutes

  • 6Butler
  • 16Butroid
  • 25Eastwood
  • 27Slater
  • 30Eisa
  • 33Proctor
  • 40Pugh

Northampton

  • 1Cornell
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 5Goode
  • 16Wharton
  • 3Martin
  • 6Turnbull
  • 17McWilliams
  • 10Adams
  • 20Warburton
  • 7Hoskins
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 9Smith
  • 11Williams
  • 14Lines
  • 23Harriman
  • 29Waters
  • 33Fisher
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
View full League Two table

