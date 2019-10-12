Crawley Town v Colchester United
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Doherty
- 28Camara
- 12Ferguson
- 7Grego-Cox
- 17Allarakhia
- 30Lubala
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 11van Velzen
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 20Sendles-White
- 21Bulman
- 26Galach
- 31Boadu Adjei
- 35Luyambula
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 21Clampin
- 12Sarpong-Wiredu
- 4Lapslie
- 7Senior
- 49Poku
- 45Nouble
- 13Robinson
Substitutes
- 3Bramall
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Norris
- 10Brown
- 24Stevenson
- 27Chilvers
- 29Ross
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.