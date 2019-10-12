League Two
Crawley15:00Colchester
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3Doherty
  • 28Camara
  • 12Ferguson
  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 17Allarakhia
  • 30Lubala
  • 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield

Substitutes

  • 11van Velzen
  • 15Nathaniel-George
  • 20Sendles-White
  • 21Bulman
  • 26Galach
  • 31Boadu Adjei
  • 35Luyambula

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 21Clampin
  • 12Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 4Lapslie
  • 7Senior
  • 49Poku
  • 45Nouble
  • 13Robinson

Substitutes

  • 3Bramall
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Norris
  • 10Brown
  • 24Stevenson
  • 27Chilvers
  • 29Ross
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you