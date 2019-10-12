League One
Portsmouth15:00Gillingham
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Gillingham

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 35Bass
  • 13Bolton
  • 6Burgess
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 19Harness
  • 4Naylor
  • 33Close
  • 26Evans
  • 8Pitman
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 5Downing
  • 7Williams
  • 10Marquis
  • 11Curtis
  • 14Cannon
  • 21McGee
  • 38Haunstrup

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 27Tucker
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 24O'Connor
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 14Jones
  • 18Byrne
  • 10Ndjoli
  • 23Jakubiak
  • 7Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 9Mandron
  • 11Charles-Cook
  • 17Pringle
  • 19Marshall
  • 21Walsh
  • 22Lee
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe126512113823
3Fleetwood116232014620
4Blackpool125521613320
5Coventry115511614220
6Sunderland115421614219
7Peterborough1153326151118
8Bristol Rovers115331412218
9Oxford Utd124442417716
10Doncaster104421310316
11Lincoln City125161717016
12Shrewsbury114431013-316
13Rotherham10433169715
14Burton10433149515
15Gillingham113441714313
16Portsmouth93331211112
17MK Dons114071218-612
18Accrington112541419-511
19Rochdale112451220-810
20Tranmere112361521-69
21Wimbledon121381423-96
22Southend111191228-164
23Bolton10046225-23-8
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you