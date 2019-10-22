Quiz: Name the Champions League Golden Boot winners

The Champions League returns this week with round three of the group stages taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far this season, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Erling Haaland of Red Bull Salzburg are top scorers in the competition with four goals each.

But can you name the 18 players who have picked up the coveted Golden Boot since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992-93?

To give you a clue, we've listed the year in which each player was top scorer, plus the club they played for at the time.

There are some well-known names from the modern era - although some may be a little trickier to come by.