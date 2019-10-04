Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett: Derby pair fined six weeks' wages after drink-driving charge

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been fined six weeks' wages by Derby County after the Rams pair were charged with drink-driving.

Lawrence, 25, and Bennett, 23, were arrested after a crash in the city on 24 September and are due to appear in court on 15 October.

The Championship club have also ordered the pair to serve 80 hours of community service and rehabilitation.

Derby said the fine was the maximum their contracts allowed.

