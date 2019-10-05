Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim: Champions suffer first Bundesliga defeat of season
Bayern Munich suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season against Hoffenheim just four days after their 7-2 Champions League win at Tottenham.
Sargis Adamyan scored twice for Hoffenheim to secure their first ever win at Allianz Arena.
Robert Lewandowski had briefly levelled for champions Bayern with his 15th goal of the season.
Niko Kovac's side stay top but now only on goal difference from Frieburg, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 5Pavard
- 24TolissoSubstituted forPerisicat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 45mins
- 29ComanSubstituted forMüllerat 60'minutes
- 10Coutinho
- 22Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 19Davies
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 38Posch
- 25Akpoguma
- 21Hübner
- 29Skov
- 11GrillitschSubstituted forNordtveitat 67'minutes
- 3KaderábekSubstituted forStafylidisat 62'minutes
- 16Rudy
- 8Geiger
- 9Bebou
- 23AdamyanSubstituted forBicakcicat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 4Bicakcic
- 5Stafylidis
- 6Nordtveit
- 7Rupp
- 12Pentke
- 14Baumgartner
- 31Ribeiro dos Santos
- 37Locadia
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Booking
Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München).
Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ermin Bicakcic replaces Sargis Adamyan.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Sargis Adamyan (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Skov.
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Håvard Nordtveit replaces Florian Grillitsch.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Geiger following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Konstantinos Stafylidis replaces Pavel Kaderábek.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Corentin Tolisso.