Mark Sampson: 'No plans' to replace Stevenage caretaker, says chairman

Mark Sampson's side have drawn their past two League Two games, after two defeats

Stevenage have "no plans" to interview managers and are "in no rush" for change while Mark Sampson has caretaker charge, says chairman Phil Wallace.

Former England Women boss Sampson, 36, took over on an interim basis after Dino Maamria's sacking on 9 September.

Boro have not won in four games under Sampson and are bottom of League Two.

"I haven't interviewed anyone for the managerial position so far and I don't have any plans to do so at this time," Wallace told the club website.

"Mark and [assistant] Alex Revell have done a good job since taking over and I am happy with how the team have been performing, although obviously I'd like to have seen a few more points on the board.

"They have brought the squad together, there is a great atmosphere in the building and there are positive signs that we are improving."

He added: "Mark's meticulous planning and his addition of Welsh goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts to assist us has also had a big impact on the squad.

"We are taking things on a game-to-game basis but, whilst the squad are performing well, whilst there is harmony in the camp and whilst our senior players are coming back from injury, I would like to see if this management team can turn things around and get our season back on track."

Stevenage have taken five points from their first 11 league games of the season and are away to ninth-placed Colchester on Saturday.