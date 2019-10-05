Paris Saint Germain 4-0 Angers: Champions move clear at Ligue 1 summit with win

Neymar has scored four goals in five league games since returning to action for Paris St-Germain

Champions Paris St-Germain opened up a five-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 with a thumping victory against Angers.

Pablo Sarabia fired the hosts ahead after 13 minutes and Mauro Icardi doubled the advantage before half-time.

Idrissa Gueye converted a third for Thomas Tuchel's side after 59 minutes, before Neymar slotted in his fourth league goal in five matches late on.

Angers began the match as PSG's closest challengers, but slip below Nantes to third on goal difference.

Nantes can move to within two points of PSG with victory over Nice later on Saturday (19:00 BST).

The results ends a three-match unbeaten run for Stephane Moulin's visitors, who had been joint-top with PSG before their 1-1 draw against Amiens last weekend.

Though Kylian Mbappe had made his return from injury as a second-half substitute against Bordeaux in PSG's previous league game, the French forward missed out on Saturday with a thigh problem.

Having beaten Galatasaray 1-0 on Tuesday to claim maximum points from opening two Champions League games, PSG have now recorded three successive wins without conceding since their surprise defeat to Reims last month.