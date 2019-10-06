Italian Serie A
Inter Milan1Juventus2

Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus: Late Gonzalo Higuain winner sends champions top

Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain scored for Juventus as they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday

Substitute Gonzalo Higuain scored a late winner as champions Juventus ended Inter Milan's perfect league start to move top of Serie A.

Higuain struck powerfully past Samir Handanovic with 10 minutes remaining to send Maurizio Sarri's side one point above their opponents at the San Siro.

Juventus had led after just four minutes through Paulo Dybala.

But Inter levelled 14 minutes later as Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty after a handball by Matthijs de Ligt.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2GodínSubstituted forBastoniat 54'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 23BarellaBooked at 90mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 12SensiSubstituted forVecinoat 34'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18Asamoah
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forPolitanoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 34Biraghi
  • 87Candreva
  • 95Bastoni

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 13mins
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
  • 5PjanicBooked at 85mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forHiguaínat 62'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forCanat 71'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 8Ramsey
  • 21Higuaín
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Rabiot
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home22
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Emre Can.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

Booking

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio with a through ball.

Booking

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Kwadwo Asamoah is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Juventus 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio with a cross.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Paulo Dybala.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus7610136719
2Inter Milan76011441018
3Atalanta75111810816
4Napoli74121510513
5Roma73311210212
6Lazio7322136711
7Cagliari7322107311
8Fiorentina73221210211
9Torino73131010010
10Hellas Verona72326519
11Bologna72329909
12Parma7304810-29
13AC Milan730469-39
14Udinese721436-37
15Sassuolo62041112-16
16Brescia620479-26
17SPAL7205613-76
18Lecce7205715-86
19Genoa7124815-75
20Sampdoria7106416-123
