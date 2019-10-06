Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla: Champions climb to second in La Liga with convincing win

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez scored both goals as Barcelona came from behind to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday

Luis Suarez scored a sublime overhead kick as champions Barcelona climbed to second in La Liga with a convincing win over Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

Ernesto Valverde's side swept Julen Lopetegui's visitors away with three goals in seven first-half minutes.

Suarez opened the scoring with an acrobatic finish after 27 minutes, before Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele put the hosts in complete control.

Lionel Messi completed the scoring with a delightful free-kick late on.

Barcelona had 20-year-old debutant Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele sent off in the closing stages, after Araujo brought down Javier Hernandez when last man - and Dembele was shown a second yellow card for dissent in the aftermath.

They move to within two points of leaders Real Madrid heading into the international break, after Zinedine Zidane's side beat Granada 4-2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid were held to a third goalless draw in four league matches against Real Valladolid earlier on Sunday.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 6TodiboSubstituted forAraújoat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 3PiquéBooked at 85mins
  • 2Nélson SemedoBooked at 39mins
  • 22VidalSubstituted forRakiticat 70'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forBusquetsat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10Messi
  • 9SuárezBooked at 64mins
  • 11DembéléBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Griezmann
  • 18Alba
  • 31Fati
  • 33Araújo

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 16Navas
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 34mins
  • 23ReguilónBooked at 22mins
  • 10BanegaBooked at 90mins
  • 25Reges
  • 21TorresSubstituted forJordánat 45'minutes
  • 5Ocampos
  • 19de JongSubstituted forHernándezat 65'minutes
  • 8NolitoSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11El Haddadi
  • 12Koundé
  • 13Bono
  • 14Hernández
  • 17Gudelj
  • 18Escudero
  • 24Jordán
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
81,331

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.

Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) is shown the red card.

Dismissal

Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the red card.

Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

Chicharito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt missed. Chicharito (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Jean-Clair Todibo because of an injury.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Arturo Vidal.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).

Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joan Jordán.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.

Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Chicharito replaces Luuk de Jong.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Arthur.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid8530168818
2Barcelona851220101016
3Atl Madrid843174315
4Granada84221510514
5Real Sociedad8413139413
6Sevilla84131011-113
7Ath Bilbao833274312
8Valencia83321212012
9Villarreal83231913611
10Levante83231010011
11Osasuna825177011
12Getafe82421212010
13Real Valladolid824278-110
14Eibar8233101009
15Celta Vigo823359-49
16Real Betis82331116-59
17Alavés822459-48
18Mallorca8215612-67
19Espanyol8125414-105
20Leganés8026412-82
View full Spanish La Liga table

