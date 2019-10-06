Match ends, Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0.
Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla: Champions climb to second in La Liga with convincing win
Luis Suarez scored a sublime overhead kick as champions Barcelona climbed to second in La Liga with a convincing win over Sevilla at the Nou Camp.
Ernesto Valverde's side swept Julen Lopetegui's visitors away with three goals in seven first-half minutes.
Suarez opened the scoring with an acrobatic finish after 27 minutes, before Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele put the hosts in complete control.
Lionel Messi completed the scoring with a delightful free-kick late on.
Barcelona had 20-year-old debutant Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele sent off in the closing stages, after Araujo brought down Javier Hernandez when last man - and Dembele was shown a second yellow card for dissent in the aftermath.
They move to within two points of leaders Real Madrid heading into the international break, after Zinedine Zidane's side beat Granada 4-2 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid were held to a third goalless draw in four league matches against Real Valladolid earlier on Sunday.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 6TodiboSubstituted forAraújoat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 85mins
- 2Nélson SemedoBooked at 39mins
- 22VidalSubstituted forRakiticat 70'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 8ArthurSubstituted forBusquetsat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezBooked at 64mins
- 11DembéléBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Griezmann
- 18Alba
- 31Fati
- 33Araújo
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 16Navas
- 20Santos Silva
- 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 34mins
- 23ReguilónBooked at 22mins
- 10BanegaBooked at 90mins
- 25Reges
- 21TorresSubstituted forJordánat 45'minutes
- 5Ocampos
- 19de JongSubstituted forHernándezat 65'minutes
- 8NolitoSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11El Haddadi
- 12Koundé
- 13Bono
- 14Hernández
- 17Gudelj
- 18Escudero
- 24Jordán
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 81,331
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) is shown the red card.
Dismissal
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the red card.
Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
Chicharito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Chicharito (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Jean-Clair Todibo because of an injury.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Arturo Vidal.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Chicharito replaces Luuk de Jong.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Arthur.