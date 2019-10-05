Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Pepe Reina saves injury-time penalty as Milan hold on

Pepe Reina saved a 95th-minute after fouling Genoa's Christian Kouame

Pepe Reina saved an injury-time penalty as struggling AC Milan beat Genoa to distance themselves from the Serie A relegation places and ease the pressure on manager Marco Giampaolo.

In an incident-packed match featuring four red cards, the visitors fought back with two goals in six second-half minutes through Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie's penalty.

Lasse Schone's sublime free-kick had given Genoa a half-time lead.

Milan climb to 11th with victory.

Milan breathe sigh of relief after tense win

Succeeding Gennaro Gattuso as Milan boss in June, former Sampdoria manager Giampaolo had come under increasing pressure following the 18-time champions' dismal start to the campaign.

The seven-time champions of Europe had already suffered four defeats in their opening six league games, having been well beaten by Fiorentina last weekend.

Schone's opener for fellow strugglers Genoa, who sit second from bottom, provided relief for Giampaolo's counterpart Aurelio Andreazzoli - but the contest turned in the 51st minute as Hernandez beat Andrei Radu at his near post.

Moments later, Milan were awarded a penalty after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review found Davide Biraschi guilty of handball, with the defender duly dismissed.

Genoa goalkeeper Radu denied substitute Rafael Leao at close range as the visitors, reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for right-back Davide Calabria, chased a third.

With the drama not over, former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina brought down Christian Kouame before denying Schone from the spot in the 95th minute to secure a crucial three points.

A first red card of the match had been awarded to Genoa's Riccardo Saponara after comments he made from the bench, while Milan's unused substitute Samu Castillejo received the game's fourth for a similar offence shortly before the final whistle.