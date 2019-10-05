Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
SC Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Late own goal denies Dortmund win
Manuel Akanji scored a 90th-minute own goal as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Freiburg for their third consecutive Bundesliga draw.
Axel Witsel scored a stunning volley directly from Thorgan Hazard's corner to give Dortmund a first-half lead.
Luca Waldschmidt's low drive brought Freiburg level shortly after the break.
Achraf Hakimi restored Dortmund's lead from Jadon Sancho's pass before Akanji deflected Vicenzo Grifo's cross into his own net to earn Freiburg a point.
Freiburg stay second with the draw but are now level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, who suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season against Hoffenheim.
Dortmund, who now won just one of their last five Bundesliga matches, stay two points adrift of the leaders in seventh.
Line-ups
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 17KüblerSubstituted forGrifoat 85'minutes
- 25Koch
- 23Heintz
- 7Schmid
- 6AbrashiSubstituted forPetersenat 75'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 30Günter
- 19Haberer
- 9HölerSubstituted forSallaiat 68'minutes
- 11Waldschmidt
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 5Gulde
- 18Petersen
- 21Borrello
- 22Sallai
- 26Flekken
- 28Kwon
- 29Jeong
- 32Grifo
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forBrandtat 14'minutesSubstituted forSchmelzerat 87'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 44mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneyBooked at 50mins
- 23T HazardSubstituted forSanchoat 63'minutes
- 11Reus
- 5HakimiBooked at 75mins
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 7Sancho
- 8Dahoud
- 19Brandt
- 22Morey
- 29Schmelzer
- 33Weigl
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 24,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Goal!
Own Goal by Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund. Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo replaces Lukas Kübler.
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Amir Abrashi.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Roland Sallai replaces Lucas Höler.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Axel Witsel.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robin Koch.
Booking
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Höler.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.