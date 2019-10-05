SC Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Late own goal denies Dortmund win

Manuel Akanji's late own goal means Borussia Dortmund have one just one of their last five league matches

Manuel Akanji scored a 90th-minute own goal as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Freiburg for their third consecutive Bundesliga draw.

Axel Witsel scored a stunning volley directly from Thorgan Hazard's corner to give Dortmund a first-half lead.

Luca Waldschmidt's low drive brought Freiburg level shortly after the break.

Achraf Hakimi restored Dortmund's lead from Jadon Sancho's pass before Akanji deflected Vicenzo Grifo's cross into his own net to earn Freiburg a point.

Freiburg stay second with the draw but are now level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, who suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season against Hoffenheim.

Dortmund, who now won just one of their last five Bundesliga matches, stay two points adrift of the leaders in seventh.