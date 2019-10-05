German Bundesliga
Freiburg2B Dortmund2

SC Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Late own goal denies Dortmund win

Manuel Akanji scores an own goal for Dortmund against Freiburg
Manuel Akanji's late own goal means Borussia Dortmund have one just one of their last five league matches

Manuel Akanji scored a 90th-minute own goal as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Freiburg for their third consecutive Bundesliga draw.

Axel Witsel scored a stunning volley directly from Thorgan Hazard's corner to give Dortmund a first-half lead.

Luca Waldschmidt's low drive brought Freiburg level shortly after the break.

Achraf Hakimi restored Dortmund's lead from Jadon Sancho's pass before Akanji deflected Vicenzo Grifo's cross into his own net to earn Freiburg a point.

Freiburg stay second with the draw but are now level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, who suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season against Hoffenheim.

Dortmund, who now won just one of their last five Bundesliga matches, stay two points adrift of the leaders in seventh.

Line-ups

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 17KüblerSubstituted forGrifoat 85'minutes
  • 25Koch
  • 23Heintz
  • 7Schmid
  • 6AbrashiSubstituted forPetersenat 75'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 30Günter
  • 19Haberer
  • 9HölerSubstituted forSallaiat 68'minutes
  • 11Waldschmidt

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 5Gulde
  • 18Petersen
  • 21Borrello
  • 22Sallai
  • 26Flekken
  • 28Kwon
  • 29Jeong
  • 32Grifo

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forBrandtat 14'minutesSubstituted forSchmelzerat 87'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsBooked at 44mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 28Witsel
  • 6DelaneyBooked at 50mins
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forSanchoat 63'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 5HakimiBooked at 75mins
  • 10Götze

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 7Sancho
  • 8Dahoud
  • 19Brandt
  • 22Morey
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 33Weigl
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
24,000

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Goal!

Own Goal by Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund. Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Julian Brandt.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo replaces Lukas Kübler.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Amir Abrashi.

Booking

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Roland Sallai replaces Lucas Höler.

Goal!

Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Axel Witsel.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Goal!

Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid.

Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robin Koch.

Booking

Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Höler.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.

