Claude Puel: Former Leicester City and Southampton boss appointed by Saint-Etienne

Claude Puel reached the 2016-17 League Cup final with Southampton

Former Leicester City and Southampton boss Claude Puel has been appointed manager of French side Saint-Etienne.

Frenchman Puel takes over from Ghislain Printant on a three-year deal with the club second from bottom in Ligue 1.

The 58-year-old was sacked by Leicester in February after 16 months in charge and later replaced by Brendan Rodgers.

He secured a ninth-placed finish with the Foxes in the 2017-18 Premier League, after one year in charge at Southampton - whom he guided to eighth.

Saint-Etienne have won two of their opening eight fixtures in the French top flight and have picked up one point from their first two Europa League Group I games.

Puel has also managed fellow Ligue 1 sides Nice, Monaco, Lille and Lyon.

His first game in charge could be a derby against Lyon on Sunday (20:00 BST).