Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack a 'doubt' for Scotland - Steven Gerrard

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is an injury doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying double header with Russia and San Marino after undergoing a scan.

Jack lasted 65 minutes of Thursday's Europa League loss to Young Boys.

Boss Steven Gerrard announced the news while revealing Jack has been offered a new contract by the Ibrox club.

"I don't think the problem is huge, but he's out for the weekend and he's certainly a doubt for Scotland," said Gerrard.

The Rangers manager has said Jack has injured his calf or knee during the midweek defeat in Switzerland.

Jack missed Scotland's game with Russia and Belgium in September after initially joining up with the squad.

Describing Jack as a "huge" player for Rangers, Gerrard says the 27-year-old is vital to his team.

"Ryan sets the example, he sets the standards, every day in training," said Gerrard. "More often than not he's the strongest trainer.

"He's a winner. He takes his training level into games.

"We're delighted with him. We've made him a contract offer that we're hoping will progress and be signed up pretty soon."