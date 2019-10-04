Irish Premiership: Hale hits winner as leaders Crusaders edge holders Linfield

Hale joined Crusaders in January 2018

A superb Rory Hale strike earned Crusaders an important 1-0 win over holders Linfield in a tense encounter at Seaview.

The midfielder capitalised on a Kirk Millar error to find the top corner with a curler from almost 25 yards early in the second half.

The win extends the Crues' lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to six points.

Larne hammered Glenavon 6-0 while Cliftonville beat Glentoran 1-0.

It means more misery for the Lurgan Blues after they were beaten 7-0 by Linfield at Windsor Park last week.

David McDaid scored a second half hat-trick, with Marty Donnelly hitting two and Johnny McMurray also on target.

Joe Gormley hit the only goal of the game at the Oval, where Glens striker Darren Murray was sent off as the Reds went above Coleraine into second place in the table.

