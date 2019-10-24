Premier League: Pick your combined Liverpool-Spurs XI

Tottenham travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League this Sunday.

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes since the Champions League final in June.

While Liverpool are riding high as title contenders, Mauricio Pochettino's side have lost 17 matches on the road in all competitions in 2019 - more than any other top-flight side.

Both teams are undeniably brimming with talent - but who would make your combined Liverpool-Tottenham XI?

Does Harry Kane get the nod ahead of Roberto Firmino? Is there room in the line-up for Christian Eriksen?

Are Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen a stronger centre-back pairing then Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip?

Lots to think about. Have a go and share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.