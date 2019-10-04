Irish Premiership: 'More to come from Coleraine' - Kearney

Coleraine's recent win over Crusaders kept them well in touch with the league leaders

Date: Saturday, 5 October Kick-offs: 15:00 BST

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says there is "more to come" from his team as they prepare to face Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue on Saturday.

The second-placed Bannsiders lie five points behind leaders Crusaders, having won four and drawn five of their nine Premiership fixtures to date.

"The fact we are unbeaten is not central to our thinking," said Kearney.

"The fact is we are clocking up the draws more than the wins and that is something we want to change."

"We need to keep working hard, turn more of our chances into goals and try to make sure we get into the habit of picking up three points," added the Coleraine boss.

Ballymena 'raised expectations'

Ballymena United moved up to fifth place courtesy of their 2-1 comeback victory over Cliftonville last week and they travel to Institute on Saturday.

"People are saying we have not hit the heights of last season yet in terms of how we are playing but we have the same points now as we did this time last year," observed Ballymena captain Jim Ervin.

"We probably raised expectations and set the bar high for ourselves by finishing so high last season but the league is very competitive this year and will remain that way.

"You always strive to be better than you have been and our philosophy is just to take one game at a time and continue to try and get better."

Institute lie 11th in the table, two points behind Carrick Rangers and four above Warrenpoint Town, who have yet to register a point ahead of their encounter with Dungannon Swifts.

Injuries 'part and parcel'

New Stute manager Sean Connor and his charges will be encouraged however by last week's 3-1 win over 'Point at Milltown.

"Institute's position in the table is not reflective of how they like to perform and play a certain style of football," said the Sky Blues defender.

"They have always liked to get on the ball and knock it about and we know we will have to be on our game and at our best to get anything from the game."

The Braidmen were missing forwards Cathair Friel and Aaron Burns for last Saturday's win over the Reds, while another striker, Adam Lecky remains on the road to recovery from injury.

"Being without players through injury is part and parcel of football and gives other players a chance to stake their claim for a place in the team.

"That's the reason you try to build a big squad, so that others can come in and contribute with good performances and goals," added Ervin.