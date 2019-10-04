Football gossip: Griezmann, Neymar, Mandzukic, Willian, Odegaard,

Barcelona could include 28-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann in a deal to re-sign Brazil forward Neymar, 27, from Paris Saint-Germain next summer. (Le10Sport - in French)

Chelsea are hopeful defender Fikayo Tomori, 21, and striker Tammy Abraham, 22, will sign new contracts in the next few weeks. The pair have both been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers later this month. (Standard)

Chelsea are also about to open contract talks with 31-year-old Brazil forward Willian, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. (Express)

Manchester City have no interest in signing 20-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton boss Marco Silva says England Under-19 forward Anthony Gordon, 18, is close to being handed a chance in the first team. (Liverpool Echo)

'It's like moving house 21 times a season' Could flood-hit Gloucester City finally be returning home after 12 years?

Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Club Leon's 20-year-old Mexico striker Jose Juan Macias, who has been labelled 'the next Javier Hernandez'. (Marca via Express)

West Ham are interested in 20-year-old Bolivian midfielder Daniel Camacho, who plays for local side Club Aurora. (Diez via Sport Witness)

Real Madrid considered appointing former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their manager following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui last year, but decided against it on the advice of captain Sergio Ramos. (Fichajes.net via Mail)

Manchester United have scouted 22-year-old Russian forward Aleksandr Sobolev, who plays for Russian Premier League side PFC Krylia Sovetov Samara. (Mirror)

Mexican consortium Orlegi Sports, led by multi-millionaire Alejandro Irarragorri, came close to buying Newcastle this summer before pulling out of the deal and investing in Mexican side Atlas instead. (Chronicle)

Meanwhile, a consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is stepping-up its £300m bid to buy the North East club. (Sun)

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is eyeing a move for Wales defender Ashley Williams when the 35-year-old's Bristol City contract expires in January. (Sun)

Former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell and ex-Celtic and Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson have been interviewed for the vacant Southend manager's job. (Sky Sports)

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, a Manchester United target, is among three players Juventus will look to sell this January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

A leaked document has revealed how much Real Madrid fine their players for breaking rules such as being late for training or using their mobile phone while in the team bus or dressing room (Marca)