Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The pressure has been lifted on Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom after steering his side into the League Cup semi-final and taking a point from champions Celtic.

However, he now takes his side to an unhappy hunting ground for Hibs as Aberdeen attempt to make amends for last weekend's 5-0 loss to Rangers.

Hearts hope to keep their three-game unbeaten run going against Kilmarnock, while Motherwell try to hold onto third place and maybe even move closer to the Old Firm.

Catch up with the team news and stats for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen have a boost defensively as Andy Considine should be available for Aberdeen against Hibernian, and long-term absentee Scott McKenna is back in training, but manager Derek McInnes is unsure whether he will make the weekend's game. Funso Ojo, Scott Wright, James Wilson, Stephen Gleeson, Ash Taylor and Craig Bryson are all still out for the Dons.

Ryan Porteous returns from suspension for Hibs but fellow defender Adam Jackson is missing after going off with a head knock against Celtic last weekend.

Jason Naismith could return, however two defenders are still missing - Darren McGregor and David Gray - along with midfielders Vykintas Slivka and Martin Boyle.

Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh: "When you have a week like we did, everybody is affected, and the fans can lose heart, and that's a real down for the players because you don't want supporters to think we're not doing this or that - we have to show we can do it and it's important we get the right results as fast as possible."

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom: "The determination, the organisation, the willingness to defend properly and the work-rate has been good in the last couple of games. That's what we have to build on now, because it was the foundations of what we did last season but it's been too inconsistent this season."

Did you know? Hibernian have only managed to win one of their last 15 top-flight meetings with Aberdeen (D4 L10) - a 2-0 home victory in February 2018.

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Craig Halkett has been ruled out for approximately ten weeks, after the Hearts defender picked up a medial ligament injury against St Mirren. Loic Damour is a doubt for the Kilmarnock game, but manager Craig Levein is hopeful that Steven Naismith will return after the international break.

Kilmarnock have lost Osman Sow for up to six weeks with an ankle injury suffered against Ross County last weekend, but fellow striker Eamonn Brophy returns from a minor thigh problem.

Heart of Midlothian manager Craig Levein: "I feel we're turning a corner, we're not turning in a taxi, we're turning in a juggernaut but we are turning a corner and I'm hopeful that tomorrow will put us into the break with a positive feeling."

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "As I've been saying, we have to improve in attack. Hearts have been playing well and getting results. We have to be at our best if we want to win: it will be a good test against a physical side, A very good test."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have kept four clean sheets across their last five Scottish Premiership games (W2 D2 L1), conceding only against reigning champions Celtic during this run in a 3-1 defeat.

Motherwell v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Liam Donnelly is suspended for Motherwell, while full-back Jake Carroll also serves the second of a two-game ban.

David Devine will have an operation on a fractured cheekbone while fellow defender Charles Dunne and midfielder David Turnbull remains on the sidelines.

St Mirren have no fresh injuries ahead of the trip to Lanarkshire. Long-term injury victim Cody Cooke is their only absentee, however, the striker is back running and is due to rejoin the squad in a couple of weeks.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "They will sit in, they will make it hard, they will hit us on the break and they have players who can do that, so it is up to us to break them down. I think patience will be the key."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "For one reason or another we have not been able to find the finishing touch, but we have created plenty of opportunities, we have got ourselves in some decent attacking areas of the pitch. We are desperate for the forward boys to get up and running and get that bit of confidence and self-belief."

Did you know? Motherwell's Liam Donnelly has scored all four of his shots on target in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Ross County v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Iain Vigurs is still absent for Ross County as he waits to discover whether he requires an operation, while Nathan Baxter, Callum Morris, Ross Draper, Don Cowie and Sean Kelly are out.

Liam Gordon suffered a knee injury in training this week and scans have revealed the defender will be out of action for around eight weeks. Midfielder Liam Craig is also still out for Tommy Wright's side.

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It's going to be really tough. You're going up against a side that are desperately looking for their first win in the league. You look through their squad and they've obviously got players back in who have been injured for a long period of time. And they've got guys who can hurt you if you're not switched on."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "If I start panicking that will be put on to the players and there will be added pressure on them, and they will sense that from a manager. One little bit of luck and things can change for you - but I think we are capable of going and winning at Ross County even though results don't indicate that, and if we did do that I would still not be happy with our overall position at the moment.''

Did you know? The average age of Ross County's starting lineups so far this season has been 27 years and 315 days old - the oldest in the Scottish Premiership.

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is not expected to make the visit of Celtic due to an ankle injury.

Forward Chris Erskine and midfielder Scott Pittman are still out while defender Hakeem Odoffin is working his way back after surgery.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo returns to the Celtic squad after the Ivorian striker was suspended for Thursday night's 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon has no reported injuries from the Group E game but forward Mikey Johnston is working his way back from a groin complaint while defender Jozo Simunovic, striker Leigh Griffiths, midfielder Daniel Arzani and goalkeeper Scott Bain are still out.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "If we focus solely on Celtic and what Celtic are good at and how good their players are, and how big their squad is, we'll end up going round and round the houses. Yes, it's important to show them certain traits they've got but it's more important to think about how we're going to play when we've got the ball."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's a difficult tie Livingston away - we know that goal scoring opportunities can come at a premium. No matter who you play you need to combat whatever style that they produce."

Did you know? Livingston have never won a Scottish Premiership game against Celtic (D3 L16), with this match their 20th attempt in the competition. Only Partick Thistle, also v Celtic (22 meetings), have faced a side more often without ever winning in the Scottish Premiership since it began in 1998-99.

Rangers v Hamilton Academical (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack for Sunday's clash with Hamilton but fellow midfielder Joe Aribo has a small chance of making his return.

Filip Helander will be monitored while Jon Flanagan, Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones continue to step up their recoveries.

Hamilton striker George Oakley is available after serving a one-game ban following his sending off at St Mirren.

Midfielder Adrian Beck is available after missing the win over Livingston, but defender Johnny Hunt is suspended for two games after being sent off in a reserve win over Dunfermline on Monday, while midfielder Will Collar is out.

Meanwhile, Scott McMann has signed a new deal that will see him stay at Hamilton until 2022.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Hamilton will be organised and stubborn, we have had a good few tests against them and the manager has them set up well. We have to find a high level to get the win."

Hamilton striker George Oakley: "As a player you want to play on one of the biggest stages in football and Rangers is one of them, the history of the club. It'll be a difficult game but the way we've been playing and defensively how strong we've been, I'm looking forward to it."

Did you know? Rangers have won 16 of their 18 meetings with Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L1), including each of the last four in a row since a 0-2 defeat in November 2017.