Bulgaria v England: Can you name England team from last away meeting?

Fabio Capello was in charge the last time England travelled to Bulgaria

Bulgaria v England: Euro 2020 qualifier Venue: Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia Date: Monday, 14 October Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As England travel to Sofia for their latest Euro 2020 qualifier, it is time to test your knowledge of the last time they played in Bulgaria.

The year was 2011 and Italian Fabio Capello led his side to a 3-0 victory and to the verge of Euro 2012 qualification.

How many of the starting XI do you think you can name from that game?

You've got three minutes. Off you go...