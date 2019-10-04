Will Atkinson: Port Vale sign midfielder on short-term deal

Will Atkinson most recently played for Mansfield, where he reached the League Two play-offs last season
Port Vale have signed midfielder Will Atkinson for a second spell with the club on a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old free agent previously played for the Valiants on loan from then-Premier League side Hull in 2007.

"He'll add experience for a start, someone who is used to winning promotion and a bit of quality," manager John Askey said.

"He's versatile, he can play wide right or wing back, right back, but he's a good passer of the ball."

