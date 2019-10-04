Tommy Wright: St Johnstone boss not panicking after slow start

St Johnstone have picked up a mere three points from seven league matches this season

Manager Tommy Wright has "total belief" St Johnstone's fortunes will improve following a poor start to the season.

Saints go into this weekend's trip to Ross County bottom of the Premiership and still searching for their first win of the league campaign.

Wright admits it is one of the most difficult spells in his six-and-a-half years in charge.

"One result can change things and we are going to try and get that result on Saturday," he told BBC Scotland.

"We have had bad runs before but they have always been in the middle of the season or when we have had a lot of points on the board and there is less focus probably put on it.

"It's a tough time but I am fully aware that when you come in to management it is not all going to be rosy.

"I have had tougher times at other jobs, you know, part-time, and I feel I am well enough equipped to get us out of this run. I have total belief in the players."

Wright is the third longest serving manager in the Scottish Professional Football League, eclipsed only by Jim McInally of Peterhead and Aberdeen's Derek McInnes.

Winning the Scottish Cup in 2014 remains the undoubted highlight of what has been a successful time in Perth.

"I am not panicking," he said. "I am concerned with the number of points that we have got. I would have liked more points and we are working hard to try and address it.

"If I start panicking that will be put on to the players and there will be added pressure on them.

"One little bit of luck and things can change for you. I think we are capable of going and winning at Ross County even though results don't indicate that and, if we did do that, I would still not be happy with our overall position at the moment."

Gordon to miss eight weeks

Meanwhile, defender Liam Gordon is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training.

The club say that the results of a scan indicate the 23-year-old will be missing for eight weeks.